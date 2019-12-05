|
Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 43, of Ringtown, passed away peacefully while in the company of her family Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.
Jennifer was born in Hazleton, Aug. 11, 1976, a daughter of Rosemarie (O'Brien) Gilliam, of Ringtown, and the late Edgar F. Gilliam.
Jennifer was a participant and the first graduate of the Gateway Program with North Schuylkill High School. She was affiliated with Avenues, Mahanoy City, and enjoyed the therapeutic horseback riding program in Ringtown. She was also a member of Heads-Up, Schuylkill Haven, and loved to go out to eat as well as to shop. She enjoyed bowling and spending time at the beach.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Edgar, in 2017, and by her brother, Edward "Binky" Gilliam, in 2012.
In addition to her mother Rosemarie, she is survived by two sisters, Denise Caddy, of Ringtown, and Sharon, wife of Robert Long, of Morea.
An aunt, Carol Puorro, of New Jersey survives, as does a niece, Taylar Long, and two nephews, Perry Long and Joshua Caddy. Many cousins also survive, in addition to her caregiver, Peg Etherington, of Pottsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary's Church, 82 N. Center St., Ringtown, with Father Dominic Pham officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting the Gilliam family during this time of need. To leave an online condolence or for more information, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019