Jennita L. Zulick

Jennita L. Zulick Obituary

Jennita L. Zulick passed away Sept. 14, 2020, in Bremerton, Wash.

She was born Jan. 13, 1941, in South Carolina, to Gade and Naomi Simpson.

She graduated from East High School, Bremerton. She married Ronald Zulick on July 15, 1967.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her children, Teresa (Richard) Peachey and David (Jada) Zulick; grandchildren, Sarah Salters, Kyle Peachey and Nicholas Zulick; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kylee, Anthony and Wyatt. She also leaves behind two surviving siblings, Bennie White, of Bremerton, and Albert Simpson, of Port Orange, Fla.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
