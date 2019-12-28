Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
Jeremy G. Wengert, 38, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday.

Born in Reading, Sept. 23, 1981, he was a son of Donna Gerhart and Michael Hofmann.

He was a 2000 graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School.

Jeremy was a loving and devoted father to his son, Brody. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors.

In addition to his parents and son, Jeremy is survived by his siblings, Andrew, Jessica, Crystal and Christopher; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from noon until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to assist the family to defer funeral expenses, Grabowski Funeral Home, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
