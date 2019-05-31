Resources More Obituaries for Jerome DiNicola Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerome DiNicola

Obituary Condolences Flowers After spending the week surrounded by his children, Jerome DiNicola passed away peacefully at the age of 92.



Jerome was born Dec. 3, 1926, in his home in Minersville, where he lived with his parents, Giacomo and Cecelia Bakowski DiNicola and his younger brother, Arthur, all of whom he will be joining in heaven.



He will also be joining his beloved wife, Carol Gertrude McCloskey, with whom he spent 59 loving years of marriage, before her passing in the autumn of 2008. Together, they traveled the world, collected antiques and spent time with their children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his son, Jerry John Jr.; his younger daughter, Janet, and his older daughter, Carolyn; along with her two children, Russell and Caroline.



Jerome was an intelligent and caring man, and led his life in such a manner. After graduating with honors from Minersville High School, he earned a degree in chemical engineering from Penn State University. Jerome was an active member of the Army during World War II. He was stationed in Arizona and was subsequently transferred to Frankfurt, Germany where he welded aircraft and supervised the building of airstrips. After the war, he worked for DuPont as a chemical engineer for 35 years.



His drive was not limited to his career, which is reflected in the success of his children. Jerome and Carol's first child, Jerry John Jr., was born with Down Syndrome. Jerome worked tirelessly to advocate for the handicapped. He served on various boards and was instrumental in the formation of the ARC (at the time known as the Association for Retarded Citizens) program and the sheltered workshop in Parkersburg. With the support of his parents, Jerry John Jr. went on to become an international Special Olympian medalist, and was well known in the community. Jerome Sr. then founded the Greenmont Tennis Club where both Carolyn and Janet developed their games and went on to become nationally ranked tennis players.



Jerome was an avid antique collector, woodworker and gardener. Planting flowers around his home brought Jerome incredible joy. Not unexpectedly, his garden was flourishing and well-tended through his early 90s. Along with his wife and son, Jerome was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Vienna, serving as a member of the church council, a worship reader and a member of the Elderberries.



Jerome's passion for helping others made him an integral member of each community he touched. Whether he was advocating for the handicapped, restoring antiques or spending time with his family, he did so with great passion and pride. He will be missed by his friends, community, church and family.



Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Mount Peace Cemetery in Minersville. Jerome will be buried next to his wife, Carol. May he rest in peace. Online condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.



