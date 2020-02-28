Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome E. Stauffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome E. Stauffer Obituary
Jerome E. Stauffer Sr., 92, of Zion Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness.

Born Nov. 24, 1927, in Ringtown, he was a son of the late Stella Stauffer and spent most of his life in Zion Grove.

Jerome was a cook for Klein's Restaurant, Shenandoah, was a farmer on the family farm and also had worked at Philadelphia Shipyard. He was an Army Air Corps veteran of WWII.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. He was also a lifetime member of Shenandoah Fish and Game Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his mother, by his wife, the former Arlene Kazmetski, who passed away in 1972; a daughter, Irene Foose, in 2019; a great-grandson, Darien Stanakis, in 2019; an infant grandson; an infant great-grandson; a sister Betty Weikel; a brother, Anthony Boxer.

Surviving are his children Jerome Stauffer Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Carl Stauffer and his wife, Linda, Fred Stauffer and his wife, Lori, all of Zion Grove, Charlene Weinfurter, of Sterling, Okla., Linda Karenda, of Shenandoah, Susan Stank, of Patriot Hill, and Florence Woodard, of Catawissa; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Julia Boxer, of Mahanoy City.

His funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West) 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Geisinger Life Program, Attn: Center Manager, 1100 Spruce St., Suite 100, Kulpmont, PA 17834; or St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 261, Ringtown, PA 17967. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -