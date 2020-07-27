Home

Jesse R. Carl Sr., 68, of Orwin, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Jesse was born in Lykens to the late George and Mary (Kroh) Carl.

He served in the Army and retired from Exel Logistics.

Mr. Carl was an avid gun collector and loved riding four-wheelers, spending time with his dogs and spending time with his kids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Justine Maria Carl; son, Michael Anthony Carl; his sister, Brenda Cozzi.

He is survived by his children, Jesse (Kathy) Carl Jr., Toni (Jarrod) Ulsh, Wendi (Douglas) Raber; siblings, George Carl, Bryan Carl, David Carl, Clayton Carl and Debrah Kanczuga; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Burial services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Del. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
