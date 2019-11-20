|
|
Jesse Seiler Zerbe, 91, of Valley View, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family early Monday morning, Nov. 18, at home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Valley View, a son of the late Benjamin and Merle Seiler Zerbe.
Jesse attended Hegins Township High School. He worked on the family farm and drove coal truck for many years. He started Zerbe Refuse Hauling in 1969, retiring at the age of 85 after 45 years.
Jesse was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
He enjoyed collecting clocks, tractors and working in the garden. Jesse enjoyed visiting with his neighbors on his Jazzi scooter and spending time with his two therapy cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Woodrow, Reuben, Henry, Jay and Myron Zerbe; sisters, Frances Bowman and Sally Sleath.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Jeanette Kessler. He is also survived by two sons, Craig, wife, Tami Zerbe, and Chris and wife, Suzanne Zerbe, both of Valley View; daughter, Tammy and husband, Kenny Dengler, of Taylorsville; grandson, Bradley and wife, Susan Zerbe; three granddaughters, Stacey and husband, Nathaniel Romberger, Deidre Dengler, Desiree Dengler; great-granddaughter of one month, Finley Romberger; sister, Patsy Zerbe; sister-in-law, Grace Zerbe.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Dwayne Bardo officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Church of God Cemetery, Hegins. Memorial contributions can be made to Hegins Area Ambulance Association, 352 Gap St., Valley View, PA 17983, or Advantage Hospice, 1502 Route 61 Highway South, Pottsville, PA 17901. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2019