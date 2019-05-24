Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Bingaman. View Sign Service Information Nice-Hart Funeral Home 9 North Lehigh Ave Frackville , PA 17931 (570)-874-0670 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessica Bingaman, 41, formerly of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, May 7, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Long Beach, Calif.



Born in Lebanon, Aug. 9, 1977, she was a daughter of Donann Lawson and the late Bruce Bingaman.



She was a 1997 graduate of Williams Valley High School.



Jessica worked as a local dog walker in Long Beach.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Bingaman, and grandmother, Elizabeth Fortner.



Surviving are her daughter, Reagan Bingaman, of Calif.; brother, Bruce J. Bingaman, of Gilbertsville; stepfather, David Lawson, of Frackville; three stepsisters, Jessica Knapp, of Shenandoah, Brandy Dillman, of Ringtown, Shawn Coniqilio, of Nesquehoning; grandfather, Donald Fortner, of Frackville; aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 North Lehigh Ave., Frackville. The Rev. Steve DeFrain will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillside SPCA Inc., PO Box 233, SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Jessica Bingaman, 41, formerly of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, May 7, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Long Beach, Calif.Born in Lebanon, Aug. 9, 1977, she was a daughter of Donann Lawson and the late Bruce Bingaman.She was a 1997 graduate of Williams Valley High School.Jessica worked as a local dog walker in Long Beach.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Bingaman, and grandmother, Elizabeth Fortner.Surviving are her daughter, Reagan Bingaman, of Calif.; brother, Bruce J. Bingaman, of Gilbertsville; stepfather, David Lawson, of Frackville; three stepsisters, Jessica Knapp, of Shenandoah, Brandy Dillman, of Ringtown, Shawn Coniqilio, of Nesquehoning; grandfather, Donald Fortner, of Frackville; aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 North Lehigh Ave., Frackville. The Rev. Steve DeFrain will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillside SPCA Inc., PO Box 233, SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close