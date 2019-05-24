Jessica Bingaman, 41, formerly of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, May 7, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Long Beach, Calif.
Born in Lebanon, Aug. 9, 1977, she was a daughter of Donann Lawson and the late Bruce Bingaman.
She was a 1997 graduate of Williams Valley High School.
Jessica worked as a local dog walker in Long Beach.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Bingaman, and grandmother, Elizabeth Fortner.
Surviving are her daughter, Reagan Bingaman, of Calif.; brother, Bruce J. Bingaman, of Gilbertsville; stepfather, David Lawson, of Frackville; three stepsisters, Jessica Knapp, of Shenandoah, Brandy Dillman, of Ringtown, Shawn Coniqilio, of Nesquehoning; grandfather, Donald Fortner, of Frackville; aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 North Lehigh Ave., Frackville. The Rev. Steve DeFrain will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillside SPCA Inc., PO Box 233, SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2019