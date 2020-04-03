|
Jill McElhenny Toter, 63, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 1, while in the company of family members at the home of her daughter after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Jill was born May 16, 1956, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of Florence (Kenvin) McElhenny-Nolan and the late John McElhenny.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1974.
Jill was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.
She spent a majority of her working career as fragrance manager at Bon Ton, in the former Schuylkill Mall, before retiring as a production worker at Mrs. T's Pierogies, Shenandoah.
Jill was the wife of Dennis Toter for 21 years.
Jill is survived by stepfather, Edward Nolan; two daughters, Siobhan Walsh and companion, Derek Schane, of Frackville, Tara Evans and husband, Chris, of Ashland; a son, Steven Mroczka and wife, Pam, of Park Place. She was a devoted and loving "Nanny" of six grandchildren, Emily and Johnny Walsh, Henry and Isla Evans, and Victoria and Evan Mroczka. A brother, Jack McElhenny and wife, Karen, reside in Florida.
Graveside services will be private in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2020