Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy J. Ritchie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy J. Ritchie Obituary
Jimmy J. Ritchie, 70, of Hecla, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, March 19, 1949, he was a son of the late Kemper and Arlene (Shadler) Ritchie.

He was the husband of Linda L. (Lick) Ritchie. The couple recently celebrated 53 years of marriage on Sept. 10.

Jimmy was formerly employed as a trimmer at Walk In Shoe Factory, Schuylkill Haven.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Bodie," and Bret "Sammy" Ritchie.

In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by three sons, Thomas M. Ritchie, New Minersville, Kemper V. Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven, and Jeff J. Ritchie, New Ringgold; a daughter, Brenda L. Massari and husband, John, Minersville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kennedy, Arlene, Phoenix and George; a great-grandchild, Ember; four sisters, Connie Ney, Schuylkill Haven, Barbara Ritchie, Orwigsburg, Gail Henry, Florida, and Kimmy Rodriguez, New Jersey; two brothers, Dean Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven, and Richard Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now