Jimmy J. Ritchie, 70, of Hecla, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, March 19, 1949, he was a son of the late Kemper and Arlene (Shadler) Ritchie.
He was the husband of Linda L. (Lick) Ritchie. The couple recently celebrated 53 years of marriage on Sept. 10.
Jimmy was formerly employed as a trimmer at Walk In Shoe Factory, Schuylkill Haven.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Bodie," and Bret "Sammy" Ritchie.
In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by three sons, Thomas M. Ritchie, New Minersville, Kemper V. Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven, and Jeff J. Ritchie, New Ringgold; a daughter, Brenda L. Massari and husband, John, Minersville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kennedy, Arlene, Phoenix and George; a great-grandchild, Ember; four sisters, Connie Ney, Schuylkill Haven, Barbara Ritchie, Orwigsburg, Gail Henry, Florida, and Kimmy Rodriguez, New Jersey; two brothers, Dean Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven, and Richard Ritchie, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
