Jimmy Joe Minchoff, 50, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born March 4, 1970, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Philip L. and Violet (Dombrosky) Minchoff.
Jimmy Joe worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Mechanicsville Game and Fish, and he loved going fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles A. Minchoff Sr.
Jimmy Joe is survived by two brothers, Joseph L. Minchoff, of Cumbola, and Philip L. Minchoff Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, of Pottsville; a sister-in-law, Debbie Minchoff, of Pottsville; his companion, Lori Reno, of Mechanicsville; a son, Matthew Wagner, of Tremont; a daughter, Angela Bowers; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service with CDC guidelines will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965, to help with Jimmy Joe's funeral cost. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2020