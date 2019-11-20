|
Joan A. Ebling, 85, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, at her residence.
Born in Minersville, Dec. 20, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ann (Hradel) Keating.
She was the loving wife of Robert E. Ebling.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was a homemaker all her life.
Joan was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle, Shillington.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by two sisters, Deborah A. Kumpaitis, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lucille E. Harrig, of Morrisville; a brother, Harold W. Keating, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
Private service and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2019