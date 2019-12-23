|
Joan A. Edwards, 72, of Minersville, passed away Friday at Schuylkill Center.
Born Oct. 12, 1947, in Pottsville, she was adaughter of the late Beatrice Truscott Kuhl and Edwin Kuhl, former Minersville police chief.
She was a Welsh-American descendant of the William Batten Truscott Family, who came to this area from Bryn Mawr, South Wales, in 1902. She was a 1965 graduate of Minersville Area High School and the former Thompson Institute, Harrisburg. She worked for the former First National Bank, Minersville, and was last employed by the former Ethel Maid Inc., Schuylkill Haven.
She was a member of First Congregational Church, Minersville, where she served as organist and choir director for 22 years. There, she organized Gymanfas and a community choir to sing at the church's St. David's Day celebrations. She also played Gymanfas in Saint Clair Bethlehem Baptist Church for 15 years, as well as playing Gymanfas in Hazleton, Shenandoah and Philadelphia under the direction of Dr. Carlton Jones Lake. Joan organized bus tours to hear several Welsh choirs from Wales and to attend the Welsh National Gymanfa Ganu conventions held each Labor Day in the U.S. and Canada.
She was also a member of the Schuylkill-Carbon St. David's Society, joining the board of directors in 1985, and serving as its second female president. She organized Welsh marketplace tables at banquets, as well as serving as piano accompanist for Welsh group singing under the direction of the late Francis Portland.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Edwards, in 1983, and her second husband, Gordon Williams, in 2006.
Joan is survived by her brother, Robert Kuhl (spouse, Kim), Newark, Del., their four children, Jennifer Miller (spouse, David), Dr. Joshua Kuhl, Ian Kuhl (fiancée, Jess Kelly) and Hailey Kuhl; cousins, including Linda Fisher (spouse, David).
The family will accept visitors from 9 until the time of service at 10 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. The family prefers donations to the First Congregational Church, 315 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 23, 2019