Joan A Luchanin, 87, of Minersville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Joan was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Mount Laffee, a daughter of the late George Reno and Anna (Benzulak) Reno. Joan was the wife of John Luchanin.
She was a lifetime member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Michael Reno.
Joan is survived by a son, Gregory, husband of Christine Luchanin; four daughters, Caren, wife of Robert Reichhard, Debra Luchanin and husband, Justin Meyer, Joanne Luchanin, and Tanya, wife of George Rubright; grandchildren, RJ, Sabrina, George, Linda and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Dason, Kaylee, Tristan, Ana Mae, Darla and Zach. Joan is also survived by a sister, Georgine Mazza; aunt, Margaret Hutsko; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Joan was a devoted wife of 66 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a dedicated, lifelong member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church, she derived great joy from volunteering for church events and singing in the choir for many years. She enjoyed nature and travel, read constantly on a wide variety of topics and had a genuine appreciation for and interest in the wonderful diversity of America and cultures of the world. In addition, she had a deep compassion for those less fortunate and was always willing to help others in any way. Joan will be greatly missed but we take comfort in her legacy of love, kindness and caring.
Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Ss. Peter & Paul Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 21, 2020