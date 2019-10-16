|
Joan C. Brennan, Dieners Hill, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, April 15, 1937, she was a daughter of Ralph and Mary (Sninsky) Shappell.
Joan graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1955. She worked for the former Christy Joy Catering, Pottsville, and was the judge of election in East Norwegian Township for many years.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerard Brennan; daughter, Joyce Brennan, two brothers, Robert Shappell and Edward Shappell.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Gerard V. Brennan; two daughters, Christine Crouse and her husband, Carl, of Pottsville, and Michele Varley and her husband, Jim, of Lehighton; three sons, Shawn F. Brennan and his wife, Kathy, of Port Carbon, Scott Brennan and his wife, Theresa, of Pottsville, and Christopher Brennan and his wife, Danielle, of Lehighton; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Norwegian Township.Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019