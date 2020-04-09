Home

Joan C. Fucci


1938 - 2020
Joan C. Fucci Obituary
Joan C. Fucci, 81, of Gordon, passed away Monday, April 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Nov. 27, 1938, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late William and Tillie Kozlowski Green. She was a graduate of the former Frackville High School, Class of 1956. She was employed by Ashland Shirt Factory (Gitman Brothers) as a sewing machine operator until her retirement in 2007. Joan loved shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and doing word search puzzles.

She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon.

Preceding her in death were a son, Fred Fucci Jr., passing in Sept. 1998; sisters, Irene Herb and Estelle LaTorre; a brother, William Green Jr.

Survivors are daughter, Terri Gerber and her companion, Shawn Gillespie, of New Ringgold; son, Paul Fucci and his wife, Elaine, of Gordon; son, Patrick Fucci and his wife, Anita, of Bristow, Virginia; sister, Virginia Green, of Ambler; brother, Jerry Green and his wife, Donna, of Easton; grandchildren, Ryan Fucci and his companion, Emma, Ian Fucci and his wife, Erika, Evan Fucci and his companion, Jenn, Mason and Braydon Gerber, Abigail, Jacob and Nicholas Fucci; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life memorial service at Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 E. Biddle St., Gordon. Officiating will be the Rev. Sue Hocking. As per recent guidelines, the service will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Memorials may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 E. Biddle St., Gordon, PA 17936. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
