Joan D. Seroka Brutto, 85, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday evening at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.



Born in Shenandoah, Sept. 15, 1933, she was adaughter of late Leo and Evelyn Dunlap Seroka.



Joan was a 1951 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the Treasurer's Office and the Voter Registration Office at the Schuylkill County Courthouse, Pottsville.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were three brothers, Edward, Leonard and Mark Seroka. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Surviving are her husband, Michael W. Brutto; one son, Todd Brutto and his wife, Maryanne, of Warrington; three grandchildren, Bryan and his wife, Welsley, Heather and her husband, Nick, and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Hannah and Jack; special cousins, Dwain and Maryann Barlow; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewcz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



