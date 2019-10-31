Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Currie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Currie Obituary
Joan E. Currie, 83, formerly of Ashland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.

Born Sept. 30, 1936, in Paterson, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Louis (Bonser) Whritenour.

She was a graduate of Paterson High School, N.J., and was of the Jehovah Witness faith.

Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a sister and brothers, Virginia Schnee, Douglas, Kenneth and Owen Whritenour.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Currie, of Florida; friends; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 349 Ringtown Blvd., Ringtown, with Elder Bruce Shuler officiating. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -