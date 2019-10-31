|
Joan E. Currie, 83, formerly of Ashland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.
Born Sept. 30, 1936, in Paterson, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Louis (Bonser) Whritenour.
She was a graduate of Paterson High School, N.J., and was of the Jehovah Witness faith.
Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a sister and brothers, Virginia Schnee, Douglas, Kenneth and Owen Whritenour.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Currie, of Florida; friends; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 349 Ringtown Blvd., Ringtown, with Elder Bruce Shuler officiating. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2019