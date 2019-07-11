Joan E. Edling, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, July 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 14, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Lillian Wildermuth and Leroy Edling.



She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. She was employed by local textile factories.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Edling, and sisters, Jane and Baby Girl Edling.



Joan is survived by her sister, Gloria Edling, Schuylkill Haven; brothers, Carl Edling, husband of Yvonne (Staller), Centerport, Bruce Edling, husband of Catherine (Pogash), Lancaster, and Harold Edling, husband of Lynn (Hein), West Brunswick; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Schuylkill Memorial Park in the chapel, with Pastor Kathleen Ash Flashner officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019