|
|
Joan F. Zmuida, 86, of Pottsville, formerly of Village Road, Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, at her residence.
Joan was born in Orwigsburg, Feb. 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Davies) and Charles Daniel Fryer.
She was the widow of the late Joseph J. Zmuida, to whom she was married for 57 years.
She graduated from Orwigsburg High School and then was employed at Alcoa, where she met Joseph. She was later employed for years as an administrative secretary for Blue Mountain School District and also for Broward County School District in Florida, where she and Joseph lived for 17 years.
Joan was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, Orwigsburg, and a charter member of New Horizon Methodist Church in Pembroke Pines, Fla. She was a member of United Methodist Women and other groups within the church. She was also a member of Orwigsburg Lionettes. Joan was a longtime Girl Scout and leader in Orwigsburg. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and participating in her local bridge and card clubs. Joan loved people and being part of many social activities both in Orwigsburg and later at Providence Place, where she resided for the last two years.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Jane, wife of Thomas Ostroski, of New Tripoli; her son, Joseph, husband of Karen, of Chester Springs. She is also survived by her grandsons, Derek and Daniel Zmuida.
A memorial gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Salem United Methodist Church, Orwigsburg. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Stewart Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 132 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Interment will be in Salem Evangelical Cemetery. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2019