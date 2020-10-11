Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Joan Frantz Obituary

Joan Frantz, 90, of Mountain Road, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Born July 12, 1930, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Isabel Matthews Keefer.

She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Joan loved playing cards, bingo, going on trips with her sisters and spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, Sterling S. Frantz; a son, John "Tic" Frantz; two sisters, Georgine English and Louise Dallago; a brother, William Keefer.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan and husband, Tom Umbenhauer, of Pine Grove; a daughter-in-law, Carol Frantz, of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, John Frantz, Russell Frantz, Jennifer Kohr, Kristen Kohr and Neil Engelen; seven great-grandchildren, Derek Frantz, Morgan Frantz, Austin Frantz, Brayden Frantz, Christian Frantz, Tayden Spittler and Torin Spittler; companion, Rosie, her Boston Terrier.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with SALM John Ziegler officiating. Interment will be in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2020
