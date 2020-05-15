|
Joan G. McDonald, RN, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Schuylkill Center.
Born Feb. 1, 1931, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Viola and Clarence Letcher.
She was the widow of Donald A. McDonald.
For more than 40 years, Joan worked as a registered nurse at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, primarily in the newborn nursery. She was a member of Schuylkill Democratic Ladies Guild and Red Hat Society.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, James S. and Robert Letcher, and James's wife, Eileen.
Joan's family was of paramount importance to her. Her loving and nurturing way was felt by all.
Joan is survived by three sons, David, husband of Carol McDonald, of Pottsville, Robert, husband of Jayne McDonald, of Schuylkill Haven, James, husband of Beth McDonald, of Athens, Ohio; grandchildren, Laura Prego, wife of Brandon and mother of Aiden and Aubrey Prego, Patrick McDonald, husband of Kira and father of Jacquelyn McDonald, Thomas McDonald and Matthew McDonald; grand-stepdaughters, Sara Gotthardt and Emily Harris; and great-grand-stepchildren, Riley, Aubree and Madison Gotthardt. She is also survived by Marie Letcher, sister-in-law, nieces and a nephew. She will be missed by all.
Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be held privately. The family requests donations to St. Patrick's Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To send condolences visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
