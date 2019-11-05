Home

Joan Piccioni
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, IL
Joan H. Piccioni, 86, of Richfield, formerly of Pottsville, died Sunday at Richfield Senior Living.

She was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Frackville, a daughter of the late Francis and Helen Minackowski.

She was a graduate of Frackville High School.

Prior to retiring, she was employed by Pottsville Bleach and Dye.

Joan was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Piccioni Jr.; two brothers, Bernie and Ronald Minackowski.

Surviving are her two sons, Scott Piccioni and his wife, Sharon, Richfield, and Dr. Larry Piccioni and his wife, Barbara, Dover, Del.; four grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Nicole and Mark; one great-granddaughter, Allison; a brother, Francis "Mink" Minackowski, Florida; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. There will be no calling hours. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to St. Patrick Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville PA, 17901. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Joan's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
