Joan Harkins, 86, of Silver Creek, passed away peacefully Friday night, Nov. 8, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 1, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Jean Cromer Collucci.
Joanie was born, raised and lived in Silver Creek. She loved her community and the people in it. She had countless friends and touched many lives.
She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Joanie worked many years at State Manufacturing and City Shirt. She retired at the age of 75.
Joanie was loved by many and proud of her family. She was a friend, sister, aunt, mother, nanny and super nanny.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Harkins Sr.; sisters, Elizabeth Whetstone, Lavina Blaise, Catherine Wylde and Eleanor Mallory.
Surviving are her brother, Joseph Collucci, Silver Creek; sister, Dolores Sabitsky, Virginia; her three beloved children, Linda Brish, husband Robert, Port Carbon, Diane Newman, husband Les, Silver Creek, and Daniel Harkins Jr., wife Donna, Mill Creek; grandchildren, Robert Brish Jr., fiancée Ronda, Schuylkill Haven, Dana Brish, Virginia, and Erin Trezise, husband Jeremy, Saint Clair; the light of her life, her great-grandchildren, Kobe Brish, Kira Brish and Daniel Trezise; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2019