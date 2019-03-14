Joan Hovenstine

Joan Hovenstine, 87, of Warminster, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Abington-Jefferson Hospital, Abington.

Born in Ashland, on April 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Ruth Glessner Hovenstine.

Joan graduated from Conyngham Township High School. She was a former member of Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Robert Hovenstine.

Surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be at Brock Cemetery, Ashland, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
