Joan Hovenstine, 87, of Warminster, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Abington-Jefferson Hospital, Abington.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Hovenstine.
Born in Ashland, on April 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Ruth Glessner Hovenstine.
Joan graduated from Conyngham Township High School. She was a former member of Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Robert Hovenstine.
Surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at Brock Cemetery, Ashland, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2019