Joan Irene Fidler, 81, of Lengel Lane, Pine Grove, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1938, in Tower City, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Erma Snyder Bressler.
She was a 1956 graduate of Tower City High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball.
Joan was a switchboard operator at Agway and a bookkeeper at Werner's Lumber. She was also a loving day care provider.
She was very involved with Jacob's Lutheran Church in Pine Grove, where she especially enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed reading, travel and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Dale Fidler; three daughters, Jane Fidler-Turner and husband, John, of Schwenksville, Jennifer Lampart and husband, Karl, of Lenhartsville, Darlene Toscano and husband, Alex, of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Karl J. Lampart and Cameron, Tyler and Olivia Toscano; a brother, Clair Bressler and wife, Joy, of Lakeland, Fla.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Jacob's Lutheran Church, 316 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the church. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to Jacob's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o Susan Seavey, 114 School St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
