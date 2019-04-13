Joan L. Chattin, 72, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Pottsville, Feb. 14, 1947. She was a daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Hannaway Schwartz.
She was of the Catholic faith. She was a loving housewife and enjoyed crocheting and baking. She loved taking care of family. She also loved all her animals and watching animal shows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chattin, who passed away in 2005; two brothers, Bobby Schwartz and Norman Schwartz.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Chattin, companion of Layne Reedy, of Pottsville; a brother, Ronald Schwartz, of Myerstown; a sister, Judy Naradko, of Pottsville; a grandson, Matthew Chattin, companion of Summer Moyer, of Pottsville; a great-grandson, Ryan Burhop, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Deacon Jack Quirk officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
