Joan L. Raudenbush


1931 - 2020
Joan L. Raudenbush Obituary
Joan L. Raudenbush, 88, of Hampden Township, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Country Meadows, Mechanicsburg.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Born Saturday, May 30, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Matilda (Graeff) Huth.

Joan was the widow of William E. Raudenbush.

Surviving are two daughters, Debra J. Logue (Wayne A.), of Marysville, and Darlene A. Eisenhuth (Shane), of Carlisle; four granddaughters, Nicolette, Joni, Victoria and Amberly; six great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and will be announced here. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Upper Allen Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, www.stjosephmech.org, 400 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
