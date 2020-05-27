|
|
Joan Lois (Semmet) Hoff passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, at Abington Memorial Hospital. She was 86.
Born March 5, 1934, in Pottsville, to Charles and Anna Semmet. She grew up in Llewelyn, and graduated from Branch Township High School. She moved to Hatboro in 1963.
She was married to Michael Fedoriska for 33 years until his death in 1987 and to Russell Hoff for 26 years until his death in 2016.
Prior to her retirement, she worked for over 25 years for Davisville Center, which operated the Shop & Bag and Thriftway stores in Warrington. A resident of Warrington for the last 33 years, she was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.
In addition to her husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Fedoriska; her stepsons, Gerald and Bryan Hoff; a sister, Doris Panak.
She is survived by her son, James Fedoriska; daughter, Glenna (Dale) Taylor; granddaughters, Briana (Harry) Steglich, Sara (fiancé, Steve Hertkorn) Taylor; great-grandson, Harry Jr. In addition, she is survived by her stepsons, Stephen (Stacy) Hoff and Thomas Hoff; her stepdaughters-in-law, Susan Hoff and Maryanne Rea; her step-grandchildren, Jessica, Julia and Ian Hoff. She is also survived by her longtime friends, Phyllis Rada, Diane Artz and Renate Fritzsch.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Roberts Bellarmine Parish, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Due to the current situation her services are private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington. Visit www.shellyfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020