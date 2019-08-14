|
Joan M. Achenbach, 62, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with her loving children, Nicole, Chris and Kochie, by her side at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was born in Pottsville, Sept. 25, 1956. Joan was a daughter of the late Nicholas Dronick and Joanna (Mihalick) Dronick.
She was a member of the former St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. She worked at the former Pottsville Hospital as a lab technician.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Dronick.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Nicole Achenbach, of Saint Clair; son, Christopher Achenbach, of Saint Clair; sister, Carol Rennick, of Saint Clair; brother, John Dronick, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
