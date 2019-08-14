Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Achenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Achenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Achenbach Obituary
Joan M. Achenbach, 62, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with her loving children, Nicole, Chris and Kochie, by her side at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia.

She was born in Pottsville, Sept. 25, 1956. Joan was a daughter of the late Nicholas Dronick and Joanna (Mihalick) Dronick.

She was a member of the former St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. She worked at the former Pottsville Hospital as a lab technician.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Dronick.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Nicole Achenbach, of Saint Clair; son, Christopher Achenbach, of Saint Clair; sister, Carol Rennick, of Saint Clair; brother, John Dronick, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now