Joan Bickleman
Joan M. Bickleman

Joan M. Bickleman Obituary
Joan M. Bickleman, 85, of Pottsville, died Friday at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

She was born June 18, 1934, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late William and Anna Gibbs Penberth.

She was of Catholic faith.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Bickleman Sr.; two brothers, William and Thomas Penberth.

Surviving are five children, Georgine Krisa, Pottsville, Georgia Sheckler and her husband, John, Loveland, Colo., Georgette Laubach and her husband, Garry, Ashland, George J. Bickleman, Jr. and his wife, Susan, Pottsville, and Georgellen Klock and her husband, Ross, Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Joan's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
