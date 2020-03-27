Home

Joan M. Chambers


1935 - 2020
Joan M. Chambers Obituary
Joan M. Chambers, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born May 25, 1935, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Ann M. (Buehler) Schenck.

She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1953, and a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville, and a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace.

Joan worked as a sales clerk at Boscov's for 24 years, retiring in 2000.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and doing word searches. Joan was an avid Phillies fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A., in 1990, and to whom she was married for 30 years, and a sister, Carol A. Zelinsky.

Joan is survived by two sons, Frank W. Chambers, husband of Mindy, and Michael C. Chambers, all of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Interment at a later date will take place in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Joan's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Pottsville.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
