Joan M. Chambers

Joan M. Chambers, 84, of Pottsville, passed away on March 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family request contributions in Joan's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Pottsville, PA.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
