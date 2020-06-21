|
|
Joan M. Homa, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, with her family by her side at Frey Village, Middletown, after a battle with dementia.
Joan was born July 21, 1932, in New Philadelphia, to the late Joseph V. Schneider and Angeline J. Dalvet Schneider.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School and went on to attend nursing school. Joan retired from the Inheritance Tax Department at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
She attended St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, Harrisburg, where she was active in the Parish Council of Catholic Women.
Joan was the widow of her husband, Michael E. Homa, who predeceased her in 2002.
She is survived by her daughter, Maureen, and her husband, John Yetter, and their children.
Because of COVID-19, burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Resurrection Cemetery. A Mass of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Margaret Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2800 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The family thanks the staff at Frey Village for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.neillharrisburg.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2020