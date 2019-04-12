Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Homrighausen. View Sign





Born in Minersville on Jan. 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Lillian Dando Grigas.



She was the wife of Paul L. Homrighausen.



Joan was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, and attended Kutztown University.



She was a homemaker.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin Sippel; and her brother, Daniel Grigas.



In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by a daughter, Karen Sippel and husband, Joseph, a son, Paul L. Homrighausen Jr., and two grandsons, Joseph and Adam Sippel, all of Schuylkill Haven.



Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. At the family's request, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



