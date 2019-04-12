Joan M. Homrighausen, 81, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 10, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Homrighausen.
Born in Minersville on Jan. 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Lillian Dando Grigas.
She was the wife of Paul L. Homrighausen.
Joan was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, and attended Kutztown University.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin Sippel; and her brother, Daniel Grigas.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by a daughter, Karen Sippel and husband, Joseph, a son, Paul L. Homrighausen Jr., and two grandsons, Joseph and Adam Sippel, all of Schuylkill Haven.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. At the family's request, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019