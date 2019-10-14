|
Joan M. Loose, born May 18, 1940, resided in Port Carbon area most of her life, then she resided in Minnesota the last six years, where she passed away Sept. 20, 2019.
Joan was a daughter of the late Malcolm F. "Dick" Hearn and Mary R. Laughlin, and the wife of the late Dixon Loose.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy RM, wife of Harold E. Smith Sr.; two brothers, Kenneth R., and twin, John "Seed" Hearn.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy L. "Lori" Hosler, of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., Karen T., wife of Mark Liddick, of Orwigsburg, Harry L. "Lonny" Hosler Jr., of Pottsville, Mary R. Angst, of Port Carbon, and Kathy A. Hosler, of Pottsville. Joan is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and choir member. She was a member of Silver Sneakers Fitness Program in Minersville and was a member of Mechanicsville Game and Fish Club. She was last employed in the quality control department at Pottsville Bleach and Dye Co., Port Carbon.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Interment will be held at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Joan M. Loose to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
