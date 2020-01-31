|
|
Joan M. Pizzico, 79, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Tuesday at Providence Place, Pottsville, surrounded by her family.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Julia Mosley Plesnarski.
She was the Salutatorian of the 1957 graduation class of Cass Township High School. She was married to her husband Ernest for 60 years. Joan worked briefly at Economy Supply, Pottsville and she was last employed at the Office Mall, Pottsville.
Joan was a member of the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville, and a current member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. Joan lived life to the fullest and always focused on her family. She enjoyed playing Trivial Pursuit, playing cards with her friends and being the best Grammy to her 10 grandkids.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Plesnarski, and a granddaughter, Kayla Malick.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ernest, and their six children, Michelle Lescavage (Bernard Jr.), Minersville, Linda Wilhelm (Jim), Dover, Delaware, Susan Long (Barry), Wayne Township, David Pizzico (Lori), West West Terrace, Branch Township, Melissa Argall (Douglas), Lancaster, and Krista Serrian (Mark), Pottsville; nine grandchildren, Leigh Reed (Christopher), Jenna Fehr (Jason), Elena Long (Julian), Bryan Long (Nicole), Dominic Pizzico, Brady and Kaitlyn Argall and Tobias and Lyla Serrian; five great-grandchildren, Lena, Eli and Ava Marie Reed and Benjamin and Theodore Long; a brother, John R. Plesnarski, Tremont; a sister, Deborah Lord (Harry), Auburn; many nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Monday from 6 a.m. Visitation will end promptly at 9:15 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce Street, Minersville. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to Diakon Community Services, 118 South Centre Street, Pottsville, PA 17901 or the Minersville Library, 220 South 4th Street, Minersville, PA 17954?. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020