Joan M. Reedy, 80, of Llewellyn, passed away Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Joan was a devoted mother, gramma and great-gramma who doted on her family with unconditional love. She had a passion for genealogy and history and was very dedicated to her church.



Born in Valley View, she was a daughter of the late Ray P. and Katie S. Ney Fisher.



Joan was a 1956 graduate of Minersville High School and a 2001 graduate of McCann School of Business.



She started her career as an administrative secretary for the CIA in Washington, D.C., in 1956. She worked for several local businesses as an office secretary, then retired from Diakon Community Services, where she continued volunteering for several more years. She was a member of Llewellyn Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for 12 years and was a board member of Llewellyn Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert P. Fisher, and a sister, Bernice Brigham.



She is survived by three daughters, Debra Campion and her husband, Brian, Llewellyn, Penny Holland and her husband, Jeff, Mandeville, La., and Amy Purcell and her husband, Ed, Phoenix Park; eight grandchildren, Ashley Tempalski, Christopher Campion, Megan Barnes, Tyler Holland, Alexa Holland, Breanna Holland, Chad Purcell and Kayleigh Purcell; two great-grandchildren, Jax Ruddy and Giana Tempalski; a sister, Larae Klouser, West West Terrace; a brother, John Fisher, Milton; nieces and nephews.



Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Joan to Llewellyn Methodist Church, c/o 801 Pinewood Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home also. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Joan's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



