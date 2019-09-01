|
|
Joan M. Zimmerman, 85, of Swopes Valley Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
Born Sept. 12, 1933, in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Verna Snyder Miller.
She was a graduate of Tremont High School and Central Penn Business School.
Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Franklin Coal Co. She also helped her husband sell Christmas trees on the family's tree farm.
She was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Tremont, where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years and sang in the choir since she was a little girl. She also baked pies for the church. She enjoyed playing cards in her card club.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clare C. "Nubby" Zimmerman; sister, Patricia Hancock; brother, Franklin Miller.
Surviving are her sister, Judith Miller, of Pine Grove; two sons, Steven Zimmerman, and David and wife, Christine Zimmerman, both of Pine Grove; daughter, Elaine and husband, Robert Swords, of Lititz; nine grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Jennifer Swords, Mitchell and wife, Allison Swords, Matthew and wife, Misha Swords, Bradley Swords, Amanda Swords, Michael Zimmerman, Joshua Zimmerman, Angela and husband, Dan Border, Melissa and husband, Levi Moser; 13 grandchildren, Addison, Brady, McKinsey, Colin, Tanner, Teagan, Ariella, Benjamin and Jesse Swords, Josiah "JoJo" Zimmerman, Leonidas, Roman and London Moser.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Peter's UCC Church, 57 Spring St., Tremont, with the Rev. Claude Schach and the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the church. Interment will follow in Fountain Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's UCC Memorial Fund, 57 Spring St., Tremont, PA 17981. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
