Joan Marie Youch Stevens, 81, of Applevale Drive, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with her family by her side. She was as resident of Dover, New Hampshire, for nearly 40 years.



She was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of Joseph J. and Rose Murray Youch.



Joan graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1955. She attended the Pottsville School of Nursing, 1955-59, and became a registered nurse. She then joined the Air Force Nurses Corp. and served in Alabama, Texas and England. Her nursing career spanned 50 years and her favorites were the babies and the elderly. She worked for many years at Edgewood Nursing Home and retired from Riverside Rest Home in 2008. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and shopping, especially on QVC. She will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James R. "Steve" Stevens, whom she met while serving in England and married in 1962; her brothers, Martin J. Youch and Joseph J. Youch.



Joan is survived by her children and their spouses, Terri and Michael, of Longbranch, Texas, Jim and Ann, of Davis, Calif., Michelle and Tom, of Pepperell, Mass., and Pat and Tracy, of Rochester, N.H.; her grandchildren, Brittany, Josh, Connor, Claire, Spencer, Charlotte, Jack and Quinn; her sister, Louise Casserly; 13 nieces and nephews; and countless friends and loved ones.



Donations may be made in Joan's honor to veteran's causes. Services were held by Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home in Dover, N.H.



