Joan Marinchak, 87, of Delano, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 6, 1932, in her childhood home in Delano, during a blizzard, she was the eighth of nine children born to the late Raymond and Emma Dietz.
She endured many hardships throughout her life, including the death of her father at the age of eight. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Russell, Robert and Raymond Dietz and sisters, Ethel Pester, Violet Kahley, Laura Hartzel, Catherine Lucas, and Shirley Herring.
She married her late husband, Michael, in 1956 and had five children. Married for 48 years, she was labeled a housewife, but to her family she was the rock that held the family together. She defied death a handful of times due to an inner strength that was limitless.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Marinchak, of Delano, Nancy, wife of Scott Derr, of Delano, Michelle, wife of Edward D'Agostino, of Dunedin, Fla., and Linda, wife of Gary Muclada, of Frackville, and her son, Michael Marinchak, and his wife, Erin, of Pottsville.
She was the proud grandmother of Tim D'Agostino, Matthew Derr, Anthony and Michael Muclada, Emily D'Agostino, Catherine and Liam Marinchak. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Floyd Herring, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with the Rev. Robert Adams officiating. Interment will be in the White Church Cemetery; Rush Township. Friends may call from 9 a.m. till the time of service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her name may be made to Compassus Living Foundation (Hospice).
