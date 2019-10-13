|
|
Joan O. (Schruff) Gray, 82, of Pottsville, formerly of Pass Christian, Miss., Bloomsburg and Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, peacefully, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Joan was born in Pass Christian, Miss., April 27, 1937, a daughter of the late Shirley (Brownlee) and Louis J. Schruff.
She was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic School.
She was the wife of Robert W. Gray Jr., and they were happily married for 65 years.
Joan was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, as well as a member of St. Columbia Parish, Bloomsburg. She was a volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center and she served on the Geisinger Woman's Auxillary. She also served on the board of Greater Pottsville Winter Carnival and was a Cub Scout leader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert W. Gray III and Jeffrey C. Gray; brother, Lawrence Schruff, of Gulfport, Miss.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by two daughters, Eileen M. Rhody and husband, Andrew J., of Schuylkill Haven, and Debra Schiavoni, of Lancaster; a son, Gregory Gray and wife, Elizabeth, of Pottsville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Louis McCall Schruff, of Long Beach, Miss.; nieces, nephews and cousins in the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI, 6600 York Road, #204, Baltimore, MD 22164, or PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, #220, Kansas City, MO 64131. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019