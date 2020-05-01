|
|
Joan Rothermel, 77, of Pitman, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Pitman, where she resided since 2004.
Joan was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Klingerstown, a daughter of the late Bernice N. (Snyder) and Elwood L. "Beck" Rothermel.
She was educated in Klingerstown area schools and helped on her family farm. She loved animals, especially cats and kittens, and gardening.
She was a lifelong member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready.
She was preceded in death by a brother, E. Lester Rothermel.
Joan is survived by four sisters, Carolyn, wife of Earl Zartman, of Millersburg, Mary, wife of Donald Frost, of North Carolina, Ruth, wife of Ronald Williard, of Lykens, Rachael, wife of the late Robert Bryson, of Halifax; a brother, David, husband of Donna Rothermel, of Klingerstown; a sister-in-law, Louise Rothermel, of Klingerstown; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held when health guidelines allow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020