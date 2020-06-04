|
Joan Theresa "Joanie" (Rejuney) Ganis, 85, passed away peacefully at home the morning of May 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Mahanoy City, to William and Anna (Sabol) Rejuney.
She grew up in the booming coal mining town of Mahanoy City, where she was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and attended its grade school. A member of the school chorus, she was a 1952 graduate of Mahanoy City High School.
She married Francis Charles "Frank" Ganis on October 6, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, and they moved to Hyde Park, in 1962. They were longtime members of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Frank passed away 53 days before Joan on April 1, 2020.
An avid shopper, Joan worked in a variety of retail and consumer product sales roles for companies such as Guinan's Department Store and City Shirt in Mahanoy City, W. T. Grant, Bachman Foods, Shaklee, E.J. Korvette, Boscov's, Phar-Mor and Gibson Greetings. After retiring, people would frequently recognize her in stores, restaurants and doctor's waiting rooms, and stop to share memories from those many retailers.
Devoutly Catholic, in addition to attending Mass every Sunday with her husband, Joan prayed the rosary every day along with the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Over the years, she made countless novenas along with special devotions to the St. Bridget Prayers and the Stations of the Cross.
Joan was also a huge fan of songs from the big band era and movie musicals, especially those produced by RKO and MGM during the golden age of Hollywood.
Joan is survived by her sons, Francis X. Ganis, husband of Patti K. Malone, of Fairfax, Va., and William V. Ganis, husband of Julia M. Reich, of Terre Haute, Ind.; a grandson, Gabriel F. Ganis, of Fairfax, Va., who affectionately called her "Ganny," a variation of Ganis. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph W. Rejuney, of Norfolk, Va.
A viewing with COVID-19 social distancing protocols will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at noon, and then interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Condolences can be expressed at the Kuhn Funeral Home website, www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
