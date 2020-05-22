|
JoAnn Brinich, 87, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away Wednesday at Seton Manor.
Born Feb. 14, 1933, in Buck Run, Foster Township, she was a daughter of the late George Studlack Sr. and Anna Hanes Studlack.
She attended both Cass Township and Minersville schools, and was a 1951 graduate of Minersville High School. She worked briefly in the local garment industry before raising her family. She was a well-known Avon representative for 35 years and a caregiver to three generations of loved ones.
She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville, where she served as a baker and council member for many years. She was also a member of St. Ann Society and a member of Lehigh Valley Health Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Ralph E. Brinich Sr., on Nov. 28, 1988. She was also preceded by four brothers, twins Ralph Studlack and George Studlack Jr., in 1963, Stephen "Sarge" Studlack, in 1996, and Andrew Studlack, in 2011; a sister, Anna Scharadin, in 2019.
JoAnn is survived by three children, Lynda J. Hutton (spouse, Richard Hutton Sr.), of Coatesville, Lisa A. Pascuzzo (spouse, Michael Pascuzzo), of Cressona, and Ralph E. Brinich Jr. (spouse, Kathleen Brinich), of Minersville; six grandchildren, Lauren Hutton and Richard Hutton Jr., Christian Pascuzzo (spouse, Sarah) and Sofia Pascuzzo, Jennifer Doyle (spouse, Jeff), and Adam Frantz (spouse, Megan). She is also survived by three siblings, David Studlack, of Llewellyn, Geraldine Viola, of West West Terrace, and Sonia Meade, of Saylorsburg; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Father Joseph Ramishvili will officiate at graveside services at noon in Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers contributions to Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church Cemetery Fund. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
