Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Joann J. Weaver

Joann J. Weaver Obituary

Joann J. Weaver, 79, of Minersville, passed away Saturday morning at The Gardens At York Terrace Nursing Home, Pottsville.

Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy Hoskins Haffey.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a retired garment worker.

She is survived by four sons, Michael Mason and his wife, Cheryl, Newtown, Bruce Mason, Cumbola, James Mason Jr., Mar Lin and William Mason, Minersville; two sisters, Diane Kline, Lebanon, and Alice Stevenson, Palo Alto; a cousin, Larry Haffey.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Joann's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
