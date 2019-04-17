JoAnn Marie Wolfe, 81, of Cedar Run, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1938, in Middleport, a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Tomalavage Roman. She married Charles E. Wolfe on Sept. 13, 1958, who survives.
JoAnn graduated from Tamaqua High School, Class of 1955. She worked for RCA Thompson for 30 years, working with scanning electron microscopes. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Wellsboro, and the NRA and volunteered as an EMT for Brown Township.
JoAnn enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, target shooting, knitting, crocheting, cooking and playing piano.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Fred and Michael Roman.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a brother, Larry J. Roman, of Drums.
At the wishes of the family there will be no public visitation or services.
