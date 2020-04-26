|
JoAnn Mary Ricker was born April 17, 1944, to James and Irene (Balaschak) Witkoski in Shenandoah, and she passed away April 23, 2020, at Gregory Healthcare Center in Gregory, S.D., at the age of 76 years.
JoAnn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Gretna, Neb. She worked at Elkhorn Manor for four years. In 1990, she was employed by Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Neb., as the office manager, which she held for 20 years. Her hobbies were fishing and going to Vegas.
She married Larry Lucas in 1972 and resided in Washington state. In February 1989, she married George Ricker in Gretna, Neb., and they later moved to Bonesteel, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; her sister, Peggy Witkoski.
JoAnn leaves her three sisters, Rosemary Lawson, of Shenandoah, Irene Harris, of Gretna, Neb., and Liz Price, of Des Moines, Iowa. She leaves one Godchild Theresa (Curt) Petritsch, of Mahanoy City; stepchildren, Rick, Randy (Paula), Ranee and Kelly Ricker, and granddaughter, Jade Ricker, all of the Omaha, Neb., area. She also leaves sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dottie (Herb) Mittlieder, of Omaha, Neb., Kate Iske, of Gretna, Neb.; nieces and nephews, the Lucas family in Moose Lake, Wash.; a special friend, Jan (Les) Miller.
Memorials are requested to Crowell Memorial Home, Blair, Neb. Clausen Funeral Home, Burke, S.D., is assisting with the arrangements.
