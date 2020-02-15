|
JoAnn Z. Clayton, 65, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Clayton Jr.
JoAnn is survived by her partner of 20 years, Katie Dinger; her daughters, Stephanie Clayton, Girardville, and Mary P. Clayton, Enola; her stepsons, Douglas Boehm, Gordon, and Scott Boehm, Portage, Mich.; seven grandsons; her old school chum, Kathleen Chuplis, who was like a sister to her; three honorary nieces, Tara, Kenna and Chelsea.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in JoAnn's name be made to the Girardville Ambulance Association, 101 W. Main St., Girardville, PA 17935. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
